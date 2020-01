© CC0 Public Domain

More information: A.L. Fayet, E.S. Hansen and D. Biro. Evidence of tool use in a seabird. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Published online December 30, 2019. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1918060117 Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Three researchers from the University of Oxford and the South Iceland Nature Research Centre have found evidence of tool use by puffins — the first evidence of tool use by any seabird. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Annette Fayet, Erpur Snær Hansen and Dora Biro describe their evidence of puffins using sticks to scratch a part of their body.Because of their relatively small brains, many in the field believed they simply did not have the capacity to make use of a tool. But the researchers in this new effort have disproven these beliefs.The, she was not able to capture evidence of the tool use in action. Much more recently, the researchers were able to video-record a puffin grabbing a small stick and using it to scratch its underside. Besides representing the first known use of a tool by a seabird, it is also the first-ever observation of a bird of any kind using a tool to scratch itself.The researchers note that the bird in their recording lived on. They further note that last year was known to be a particularly bad year for tick infestations. They suggest using a sharp stick might have been more effective at removing the pests than beaks. They also note that because