Wolf Creek Ski Area.
© Christi Bode
Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed a storm Christmas Day that left 27 inches followed by another fast and furious storm that dropped significant snowfall.

The storms that delivered big snow for Wolf Creek elevated the season-to-date snowfall total to 193 inches:
24 hours: 11 inches
48 hours: 22 inches
72 hours: 27 inches
Seven days: 54 inches
Midway depth: 85"
Season-to-date: 193"