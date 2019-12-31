© Christi Bode



193"

Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed a storm Christmas Day that left 27 inches followed by another fast and furious storm that dropped significant snowfall.The storms that delivered big snow for Wolf Creek elevated the season-to-date snowfall total to 193 inches:24 hours: 11 inches48 hours: 22 inches72 hours: 27 inchesSeven days: 54 inchesMidway depth: 85"Season-to-date: