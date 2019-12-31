Dozens of Iraqi protesters furious over airstrikes that targeted Hezbollah positions. Tear gas and sounds of gunfire were reported at the scene., according to the Associated Press. The agency said that there was a fire in one part of the compound, and that at least three US soldiers were spotted on the roof of the embassy.Plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising from the compound,Security guards stationed inside the embassy threw stun grenades at protesters outside the compound gate, witnesses told Reuters.One video purportedly shows US soldiers huddled behind the embassy's reception desk, as protesters film them from the window.Another clip shows security personnel, wearing helmets and backpacks, gathered in the reception area as protesters shout at them through the window.The US envoy to Iraq, Matthew H. Tueller, was evacuated from the area, Reuters reported.The chaos comes, the Iran-allied Shitte militia has claimed. The Pentagon blames the group for attacks on coalition forces stationed in Iraq.The US strikes were strongly condemned by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Tehran described the attacks as a form of "terrorism," and denied any involvement in targeting US troops in Iraq.