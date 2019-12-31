© YouTube/Saskatoon StarPhoenix (screen capture)

A Saskatoon man got quite the sight this weekend.Adam Frank spotted a meteor blazing across the night sky late Saturday night.His doorbell camera also caught the spectacle from the front of his Hampton Village home.Sky-watchers will want to keep their eyes peeled for the next few nights, as we are in the midst of the Quadrantids meteor shower, which typically runs from the end of December to about mid-January.