Fireball over S. Carolina
It's not every day you see a meteor flash through the sky.

It's even more rare to capture the event on video.

A WYFF News 4 viewer likely did just that recently. uLocal Carolinas member Jeff Bott captured his video Thursday morning.

Bott said he was driving on Emily Lane, south of the Southern Connector (County Rd. 316,) in Greenville County at 4:40 a.m. when his dashcam captured a light streaking through the dark sky. Footage of the meteor can be seen here.

"Oh, that was cool," Bott can be heard on the video. "That was cooool."

The event coincided with the beginning of the Geminid meteor shower, according to expert stargazers and meteorologists.

The 2019 astronomical event will peak on the mornings of Friday through Sunday under the light of a bright moon, according to EarthSky.org.

Experts call it "one of the highlights of the stargazing year."