Thestaffers had barely finished toasting "merry impeachmas" — and then quickly deleting the incriminating tweet + photo that signaled their self-owned chagrin — when the implications of the day's solemn work started sifting through those quarters of the alt-news media where the chronically self-owned don't dare to go, or even look:Apparently, Mrs. Pelosi wants to play Hide the Salami with the impeachment bill.to stash it where the sun don't shineHow's that gonna go over when the details are actually sorted out?One was offered by Noah Feldman of Harvard, the very fellow who testified last week fervidly in favor of impeachment before Mr. Nadler's Judiciary Committee. He wrote, in a Bloomberg op-ed, thatthat it would only be so if the bill were conveyed to the senate.in the present kerfuffle. However:whether by errand boy, postcard, mounted messenger, dog-sled, palanquin, trumpet blast, Morse code, pneumatic tube, hog-call, smoke signal, telephone, FedEx, DM, skywriting, or a girl popping out of a cake with an envelope tucked in her brassiere.Of course, the charges have been published in the Congressional Record, which one might think is sufficient "conveyance" of the house's action and intent — though other voices claim not even that is required for the senate to act.The matter of conveyance derives strictly from precedent, tradition, and rules accrued over the centuries in legislative practice. But these, of course, are not stipulated in the supreme law of the land, the founding document.first in Adam Schiff's Intel Committee and then in Mr. Nadler's HJC — deviously disadvantaging the defense with star chamber subterfuges —After all, "abuse of power" has no criminal specificity, high or low, and "obstruction of the house" refers fallaciously to the president's right to seek relief from the supreme court in a procedural disagreement with another branch of government.where his side could call witnesses to his heart's delight while denying the opposition any witnesses, just as the Dems did in the house.Joe and Hunter, to explain their 2014 adventures in Ukraine, and the impressive payments tendered to them — for what?to explain his pretensions of whistleblowing, andwho left a procedural slime-trail in his handling of the "whistleblower" ruse. They could call in the fact-witness to all that,which, in a truly just world,They could haul in Messrs Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Mueller, Weissman, Rosenstein, McCabe, Ohr, Lynch, Strzok, Ms. Page, Ms. Yates, Mrs. Lynch, Mr. Halper — though I suspect that bunch would be better left to the ministrations of John Durham, just as the Democratic primaries roll out.A trial like that would be a rich spectacle for sure after subjecting the nation to three years of malicious, perfidious sedition. But other gusts of rumor intimate thatin a trial, since money laundered through the Ukrainian oligarch mills may have found its way into their pockets as well. Who knows...?The simplest explanation for this hot mess is that— which it pretty much failed to do —that will disappoint and embarrass the Resistance just as much as the Mueller investigation managed to do.Which leads to the question: when does this faction finally lose its appetite for self-degradation and dishonor?