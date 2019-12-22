© Reuters/Omar Sobhani



"On 28 September 2019, the citizens of Afghanistan braved security threats to cast their votes for a better future; those voters deserve to be commended for carrying out their civic duty.



"Now, all Afghan authorities and actors must demonstrate their commitment to safeguard and complete the election, and to protect the integrity of the final stage of the process."

"It's important for all #Afghans to remember: these results are preliminary. Many steps remain before final election results are certified, to ensure the Afghan people have confidence in the results."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appears set to win a second term after Afghan election officials announcedHawa Alam Nuristani, chairwoman of the Independent Election Commission, made the announcement at a press conference on December 22 in the capital, Kabul.The United Nations and the United States welcomed the announcement of the preliminary results.of the vote, Nuristani said, adding that the results can still be challenged. A spokesman for Ghani welcomed the preliminary results, while a spokesman for Abdullah rejected them.Abdullah agreed earlier in December to allow a ballot recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for more than a month. Afghan election officials had tried to launch a ballot recount in November but Abdullah halted the attempt, saying he wouldn't let his observers participate.Thousands of Abdullah's supporters rallied in November in the capital against what they said was the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seemed set to favor Ghani.If no candidate had obtained more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would have had to be organized.Faraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for Abdullah, told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan thatWe will soon announce our final decision after consulting with our political allies, supporters, and the people of Afghanistan," he said.Rezwan Murad, a spokesman for Ghani, welcomed the results, but had grievances as well.he told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan.The UN on December 22 welcomed the news and praised Afghans for voting.UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said:John Bass, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, offered his congratulations but cautioned that more work still remained.Until now, he and his government have been sidelined over the last year of direct talks between the United States and the Taliban.