"We expect that the candidates exercise restraint, await the official announcement of preliminary and final results by [Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission, IEC] and submit any evidence-based complaints through the established institutional complaints mechanism."

"the courage of Afghan voters, poll workers, and security forces who made Afghan elections possible despite technical challenges and security threats. Afghanistan's institutions must take all necessary steps to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints."

a scene reminiscent of the last vote in 2014.Though preliminary overall results aren't expected for another three weeks,in Kabul on September 30 thatThat followed a claim by Ghani's running mate, Amrullah Saleh,"The information that we have received shows that 60 to 70 percent of people voted [for] us," Saleh was quoted by Voice of America as saying.raising concerns that the war-torn country is headed for a similar situation that arose from the 2014 election, where the same two candidates made competing claims of victory.That led to months of turmoil that wasthat brought a deeply unpopular and fractured national-unity government to power."The situation in 2014 was different. We were the winning team at that time," Abdullah said on September 30. "Now it is 2019 and I have announced, and I am reiterating, that only legal votes will be accepted by us," he added.Fifteen candidates were on the ballot in the September 28 election, but the contest was widely seen as a two-horse race between Abdullah, 59, and Ghani, 70.In aon September 30, EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini called on the candidates to respect the electoral timeline.In a, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailedAround 9.6 million Afghans were registered to vote in the election, the fourth presidential vote since the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban in 2001.in the election, which was marred by a spate of militant attacks across the country and reports of problems at polling stations.The commission has said that an unofficial estimate of voter turnout in the election shows that a