are weighing trading among themselves in gold and other currencies in an effort to combat current and future sanctions imposed against them, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.the Reuters news agency quoted Mohamad as saying at the conclusion of a summit in Malaysia for Islamic states. "We are seriously looking into this and we hope that we will be able to find a mechanism to put it into effect."Two years ago, Saudi Arabia the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar over allegations it was financing terrorism. Iran has been forced to deal with similar isolation due to crippling sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018.the Malaysian leader said, lauding Tehran and Doha for weathering the sanctions imposed against them.According to the Reuters report, the countries at the summit agreed to further develop business ties among themselves while also trading in alternative currencies.Despite the reported agreement, no joint statement was issued by the countries as the summit reached a conclusion.Apparently referencing the situation in Xinjiang, Mohamad said that Muslims were being forced to undergo assimilation.he said.However, he avoided criticizing the Chinese government directly over the issue. "We have to hear the state, we have to hear the people who complain, then only [will it] be fair."