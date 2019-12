© Mark Wilson/Getty Images



"We have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come. This will be the model for American trade deals going forward."

"This agreement strengthens cooperation for development and allows us to confront social problems like the phenomenon of migration in a better way. We all know that whoever abandons his town, abandons his family, doesn't do so by choice but out of necessity."

"Trump's claims that this new NAFTA will bring back hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs are absurd. Over time, the labor and environmental standards and enhanced enforcement terms may help raise wages in Mexico, and this may also reduce U.S. corporations' incentives to outsource U.S. jobs to Mexico to pay workers less."

"people understand that trade deals have to be made more worker-friendly and better for the average person. I think it'll be very difficult to go back to the old way, given that this agreement looks like it will pass with a very large majority."

The White House and House Democrats reached a deal Tuesday that clears the way for passage of a revised North American free-trade pact, marking a rare bipartisan accomplishment that both sides see as a template for future U.S. trade agreements.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) announced the deal, sayingShe particularly cited new enforcement provisions that include monitoring of Mexico's labor practices and penalties for noncompliance.Pelosi was flanked by fellow lawmakers, who noted that the two parties had come to agreement in a climate of extreme partisan rancor."Every once in a while you get to participate in a it-will-never-happen moment," said Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees trade policy in the House.he said, referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the new name for the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.Trump reached a deal last year with Mexico and Canada on USMCA, but Pelosi and other Democratic leaders refused to schedule a House vote until their demands were met, especially forwhich was the last major obstacle in advancing the accord.Under Democratic pressure,and dropped a provision that would have given drug companies 10 years of data exclusivity for certain drugs.Despite grumbling from some Democrats that the deal did not go far enough,including AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka, as well as business groups.Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.Robert Lighthizer, Trump's chief trade official who led the negotiations with Canada and Mexico as well as with Congress, said in a statement:Lighthizer and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior advisor, went to Mexico, where they participated in an upbeat signing session for the amended deal at the National Palace with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.López Obrador declared during the signing ceremony.While the trade pact does not directly address the difficult issue of immigration, the Mexican president saidwhere wages are much lower and workers have had few organizing rights.Labor groups and their allies agreed that the deal announced Tuesday is a clear improvement over the status quo or what the administration initially proposed, but some gave a more modest assessment of its potential impact. Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch said:Stephen Vaughn, who served as Lighthizer's general counsel until April, said that USMCA and the stronger enforcement provisions showed:For Pelosi and other Democrats, who wanted to shape key elements of the trade agreement allowing them to make a case to voters that they can legislate even during the impeachment process.Congressional Democrats argued that the revisions lacked sufficient enforcement terms to protect unions and workers' rights in Mexico.While some Democrats were loath to do Trump any political favors, Pelosi faced pressure from moderates, including freshman lawmakers in her party, who have worried they could pay a price if Congress did not pass a trade pact with America's two largest trading partners.As a candidate three years ago, Trump promised to overhaul trade policy. But he has had little to show for multiple tariffs and other extraordinary tactics he has used. Except for a small update to the U.S. trade pact with South Korea and a recent limited deal with Japan, he has been unable to win any deals.The USMCA, though not a major overhaul of NAFTA,It also containsand other areas of commerce that were not major factors when NAFTA was enacted in 1994.Tariffs in North America already were almost entirely removed by NAFTA, so the updated accord isn't likely to have much impact on the pace of exports of U.S. farm goods to Mexico and Canada. At the same time, farmers have been unsettled by the trade war with China, and completing the North American trade agreement, some said, would reduce some of the worries about the future.Even though Trump and the heads of Canada and Mexico formally signed the proposed USMCA more than a year ago, it was only in the last few months that Lighthizer began negotiating with a working group of House Democrats. He went back and forth in an effort to reach a compromise even as partisan rancor intensified in Washington over impeachment proceedings.More recently Lighthizer stepped up the talks with Mexico. And throughout last week he and Mexico's undersecretary for North America, Jesús Seade, were ensconced in meetings in Washington.U.S. and Mexican officials also wrangled over what kinds of steel would be allowed to meet the USMCA's new requirement that 70% of the metal for car production be sourced in North America.Mexican authorities and business owners balked at the idea of putting U.S. inspectors in Mexican plants as the Democrats suggested, calling that an infringement on their national sovereignty — always a sensitive issue in relations with their bigger American neighbor.The new labor enforcement terms, as released by Democrats on Tuesday, saidFailure to comply with key benchmarks would lead to "enforcement action," although it wasn't clear whether that would include stopping goods at the border, which labor advocates sought and Mexico resisted."The question is how the sanctions work if you violate the agreement, and how and who does it. That's to be seen," said Mickey Kantor, the U.S. trade representative under President Clinton who concluded the negotiations on the original NAFTA.The Mexican Senate was briefed on the deal over the weekend. And on Monday,"Very respectfully, I say we don't want this very important issue for the economies of three nations to be connected, to mix with, political-electoral matters," he told reporters.