© Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler missed Tuesday's impeachment hearing in the Rules Committee due to a family emergency.According to a report from Politico , Nadler went home to New York to handle a family emergency — the details of which were not initially disclosed — and was expected to return to Washington either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.Meanwhile, the hearing went on as scheduled, led instead by Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.A updated report from The Hill noted that Nadler had returned home briefly to be with his wife, who was ill.Tuesday's hearing was the last step before a full House vote on impeachment — the determination of the rules for debate once the Articles on Impeachment are presented before the House floor Wednesday.