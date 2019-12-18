nadler
© Alex Wong/Getty Images
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler missed Tuesday's impeachment hearing in the Rules Committee due to a family emergency.

According to a report from Politico, Nadler went home to New York to handle a family emergency — the details of which were not initially disclosed — and was expected to return to Washington either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the hearing went on as scheduled, led instead by Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.


A updated report from The Hill noted that Nadler had returned home briefly to be with his wife, who was ill.

Tuesday's hearing was the last step before a full House vote on impeachment — the determination of the rules for debate once the Articles on Impeachment are presented before the House floor Wednesday.