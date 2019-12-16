© Global Look Press/Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com



'Lobbies in charge of US policies'

"If they have an interest in occupying the oil wells, stealing and selling them one way or another, then this state and this regime will act in favor of these companies, regardless of international law and regardless of American law."

There're 'thousands,' not hundreds, of US troops on Syrian soil

"The American regime relies significantly in its wars on private firms like Blackwater in Iraq and others. So, even if they had a few hundred American soldiers in Syria, they still also have thousands - maybe tens of thousands - of civilians working for such companies and fighting in Syria."

Crude smuggled from Syria is sold to Turkey

"Before the Americans, in the early days Jabhat Al-Nusra used these wells; after Daesh came and drove out Al-Nusra - or rather when it merged with Al-Nusra and they all became Daesh - it also stole and sold oil. Where? It used to sell it through Turkey. Now America is the one stealing oil and selling it to Turkey."