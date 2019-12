© Global Research/AFP



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.As well [as] the air base which is located in Adana,Erdogan said. The Kurecik base houses an early-warning radar installed by the US Army, which plays a strategic role in NATO's ballistic missile defense network."We will close down Incirlik if necessary," Erdogan told A Haber TV. "If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating."Erdogan made the threat, which had earlier been suggested by FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, while talking to the A Haber channel aboutbecause it came amid a notable low-point in American-Turkish relations, Trump himself has not shied away from threatening Ankara with sanctions - even with the use of force.This war of words wasBack then, Ankara was slapped with sanctions, but those were later rolled back when Trump decided that the crisis was resolved.Ankara's acquisition of the S-400 system has been a bone of contention between the two NATO allies, in which Ankara has steadfastly refused to abandon the deal.Erdogan's singling out of Incirlik is not the first time the NATO facility has been in the news in Turkey. Following the failed coup against Erdogan in July 2016, local media reported that thousands of armed police in armored vehicles surrounded the base, amid rumors of a fresh coup attempt. The authorities later explained the massive response by a routine security check ahead of a high-level US military visit. In the wake of the coup, however, several top military officials at Incirlik were arrested on treason charges, after authorities claimed an F-16 fighter jet taking part in the rebellion had refuelled there.A year later, Germany's parliament voted to move its troops stationed at Incirlik to Jordan, after Turkish authorities refused to allow members of the Bundestaf to visit the base. Turkey blocked access to the Germans after Berlin granted asylum to a number of Turkish nationals it claims took part in the 2016 coup.