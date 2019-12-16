Jeff VanDrew
© Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ)
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), vocally opposed to President Donald Trump's impeachment, is reportedly planning to switch parties. While many rejoiced at his 'brave' move, others called him a 'traitor' desperate to save his seat.

While the House is preparing to vote for impeachment next week, Van Drew, one of two Democrats who opposed the process, met with Trump on Friday, several news outlets reported.

Van Drew had explained in earlier interviews that he went against the party because he believes it is up to Americans to decide Trump's fate next November and said he would not vote for impeachment unless something rises "to the level of treason."

Democrats are accusing the president of putting pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an anti-corruption investigation into the activities of Joe Biden's son. Weeks of hearings turned into a parade of witnesses recounting speculation and opinion, which Democrats believe to have proven that Trump abused power and obstructed justice.

The news of Van Drew leaving the party were met with glee from Republican supporters on Saturday.


Democrats explained his move by reference to polls showing dwindling support in his district and because he's "traitor" and an awful person.


Van Drew was one of the star lawmakers that flipped a Republican district during the 2018 elections that led to a Democratic majority in the House. His opposition to impeachment is unlikely to change the outcome of the vote scheduled for next week.

The impeachment process in highly unlikely to pass a Republican Senate anyway - although the #Resistance retains hope that there might be a sufficient number of Republicans who secretly hate Trump enough to vote against the party line. But that would make them 'traitors' and 'awful people' too, right?