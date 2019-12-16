© Alex Wong/Getty Images



Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), vocally opposed to President Donald Trump's impeachment, is reportedly planning to switch parties. While many rejoiced at his 'brave' move, others called him a 'traitor' desperate to save his seat.While the House is preparing to vote for impeachment next week,several news outlets reported.Van Drew had explained in earlier interviews that he went against the party becauseDemocrats are accusing the president of putting pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an anti-corruption investigation into the activities of Joe Biden's son. Weeks of hearings turned intowhich Democrats believe to have proven that Trump abused power and obstructed justice.The news of Van Drew leaving the party were met with glee from Republican supporters on Saturday.that led to a Democratic majority in the House. His opposition to impeachment is unlikely to change the outcome of the vote scheduled for next week.The impeachment process in highly unlikely to pass a Republican Senate anyway - although the #Resistance retains hope that there might be a sufficient number of Republicans who secretly hate Trump enough to vote against the party line. But that would make them 'traitors' and 'awful people' too, right?