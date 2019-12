Air pollution takes a toll on the whole body, contributing not only to physical risks but also mental health problems. Worldwide, it's responsible for more than 4 million deaths per year, contributing to stroke, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, lung cancer and more. But according to a new analysis published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society, there is a silver lining: improving air quality can quickly provide significant health benefits.Researchers found that as early as two weeks after a pollution source is removed, hospital visits are reduced and respiratory symptoms experienced by residents improve. As early as two months after the source of pollution is removed, mortality rates may drop as well.The analysis referenced previous cases in which temporary air pollution reduction led to major health differences in residents.Another case examined was in 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. The downtown area was closed to private vehicles and the public transportation system was running 24 hours a day. Over the closure period, which lasted 17 days, peak daily ozone concentrations were reduced by 28%.Several U.S. cities, including San Francisco and New York City, are implementing interventions to help block private cars from certain roads and reduce air pollution . Oslo, Norway, is ahead of the game. They've introduced car-free areas, smoking bans and cleaner fuels for school buses.Rising rates of pollution trigger lower life expectancy, lower intelligence, low birth weight, premature birth and health conditions such as autism, attention deficit disorder, cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer. For more information on how to reduce indoor and outdoor air pollution, click here