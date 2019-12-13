Earth Changes
Two feet of snowfall hits areas of Nepal
Khabarhub.com
Fri, 13 Dec 2019 20:46 UTC
With the snowfall, the temperature has gone down, hitting the normal life in the highlands.
Touristic places including Ghodepani of Annapurna Rural Municipality-6, Gurja of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality have witnessed a heavy snowfall, according to locals.
The biting cold caused by the December snow has forced the locals to stay indoors, hurdling around fires, said Rupesh Subedi, headmaster of Janakalyan Secondary School, Gurja.
Locals, pilgrims and trekkers have been hit as the means of transportation stayed off the roads.
However, the snowfall has brought cheers to farmers as it makes the soil loose and helps them grow crops.
Quote of the Day
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
