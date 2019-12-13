SNOW
Snowfall has occurred in Mustang and Myagdi districts since Friday morning. Two feet of snow has fallen in the upper parts of Myagdi district, locals said.

With the snowfall, the temperature has gone down, hitting the normal life in the highlands.

Touristic places including Ghodepani of Annapurna Rural Municipality-6, Gurja of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality have witnessed a heavy snowfall, according to locals.

The biting cold caused by the December snow has forced the locals to stay indoors, hurdling around fires, said Rupesh Subedi, headmaster of Janakalyan Secondary School, Gurja.


Similarly, the westerly wind has dumped a two feet of snow in Moharedanda, Khopralek, Jomsom, Muktinath, Charang, Lomanthang, Marpha, and Kowang.

Locals, pilgrims and trekkers have been hit as the means of transportation stayed off the roads.

However, the snowfall has brought cheers to farmers as it makes the soil loose and helps them grow crops.

