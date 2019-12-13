Snowfall has occurred in Mustang and Myagdi districts since Friday morning.Touristic places including Ghodepani of Annapurna Rural Municipality-6, Gurja of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality have witnessed a heavy snowfall, according to locals.Locals, pilgrims and trekkers have been hit as the means of transportation stayed off the roads.However, the snowfall has brought cheers to farmers as it makes the soil loose and helps them grow crops.