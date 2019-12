© Facebook

"create a firestorm by doing that but simply intended to post the photo on my page for a little humor, as I have many friends and family who, like me, support our president.



"I in no way meant to cause anyone discomfort. At the time I thought it was harmless fun. Now I realize in this day and age that I should not have posted it. Obviously it did offend some folks. I can assure everyone that was not my intent. I have learned a lot from this. Going forward I will keep this in mind.



"Unfortunately, after posting the photo someone went to my personal Facebook page and took a screen shot to use and report. I don't know the exact actions taken by that community member from that point on, but somehow the Mall management received a request for the removal of my trump hat, (request sent out of context as if I wear it all day) & First Coast News received the photo as well. The news contacted the mall management for a statement. The statement the mall received claimed I would be replaced and from that point on this all became a massive controversy."

Frank Skinner's decades long career playing Father Christmas includes 14 years at the Mall of Waycross, the mall that just fired him after receiving a complaint about his post."It really was an innocent thing. It really was," Skinner told First Coast News . He explained thatIn a Facebook post about the firing, Skinner stated that he did not mean to