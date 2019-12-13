SINKHOLE
Another week, another mega sinkhole opening up over a subway line under construction in China.

Dashcam video posted onto Chinese social media on Thursday night shows the moment that several cars were swallowed up when a road in the Fujian city of Xiamen suddenly collapsed. Footage and photos from the scene show a number of vehicles at the bottom of the giant hole.

The collapsed occurred amid construction on the city's metro system, which opened in 2017, above the intersection of lines 1 and 2.




At this time, it's not clear how many people were injured or trapped in the incident. Rescue workers are currently responding to the situation.

This comes less than two weeks after another massive sinkhole opened up amid metro construction in the city of Guangzhou. Three people went missing falling the collapse which opened up a hole that was estimated to be an incredible 38 meters (124 feet) deep.

Comment: Three people missing after giant 100ft sinkhole swallows up lorry and scooter in Guangzhou, China