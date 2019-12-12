© AFP / TIME / Evgenia ARBUGAEVA

By Professor Frank Furedi, a sociologist and author. His book How Fear Works: The Culture Of Fear In the 21st Century is published by Bloomsbury

The willingness of adults to listen to teenagers rather than themselves is a sign of a deep societal crisis in the West.Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief of TIME boasted that 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is the magazine's youngest choice to be named Person of the Year.Gone are the days when TIME chose adult men, like Martin Luther King or Winston Churchill as the magazine's person of the year (Adolf Hitler too - the award is for the most influential, not necessarily the most virtuous public figure).These days the accent is on youth, and Greta Thunberg personifies the much acclaimed 'wisdom of the child'. That is why three Norwegian MPs nominated Thunberg for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.In making her TIME magazine's Person of the Year or offering her a platform at a meeting of world leaders, children are in effect invited to condemn the older generation. And Greta has been more than ready to rise to the occasion. The theme of adult irresponsibility has been her most common refrain - appearing in her lecture to the United Nations climate change summit as far back as a year ago, and in every major speech she has made this year."Since our leaders are behaving like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have taken long ago," she said last December. "We have to understand what the older generation has dealt to us, what mess they have created that we have to clean up and live with."Green demonstrators have readily embraced the narrative of adult guilt. Posters declaring, 'You'll Die of Old Age, We'll Die of Climate Change' or 'I Am Ditching School Because You Are Ditching Our Future' point the finger of blame at slothful adults who are supposedly responsible for the imminent early deaths of their offspring. Recently, a placard screaming 'Adults Ruin Everything. Stop Brexit' at an anti-Brexit demonstration indicated that the spirit of adult blaming is not confined to the problem of planetary destruction.Encouraging children to revolt against their irresponsible elders is the inevitable outcome of adult-blaming. That is why the head of politics at Cambridge University could call for children as young as six to be given the vote. Professor David Runciman advocated this proposal on the grounds that young people were "massively outnumbered" by the elderly and that this created a democratic crisis that had to be put right.Who needs grown ups to lead the nation when children are ready to put right the mistakes created by old people? But that might not be quite the optimistic sentiment it is presented as.