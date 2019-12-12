Secretary General of Iran's Drug Control Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni said that opium production in Afghanistan has undergone a 50-fold increase since the US-led invasion of the country in 2001."Production of opium in Afghanistan has 50-folded since the US occupation of the country and it has," General Momeni said in the Central city of Qom on Tuesday., saying, "650 tons of narcotics have been discovered in Iran since the start of the current year (March 21)."General Momeni had earlier announced that 800 tons of trafficked narcotics were annually discovered and seized in the country, adding that a major portion of these cargoes were destined for Europe.General Momeni told reporters in Alborz province near Tehran.He added that, and expressed concern that the US sanctions against Iran which pressure the country economically would leave negative impacts on Tehran's anti-narcotics efforts.General Momeni said that international meetings and forums held to increase fight against drugs would not resolve any problems, noting, "As we fight, the world should also play its role in this regard because the young Iranians fight (drugs) to protect the life of other countries' youth but other countries do not help this fight and rather rock the boat."Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian police forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.