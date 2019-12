© Unknown



"Yes, that's what he told me. He came to me and said, 'you are a patriot of Ukraine, we need this billion dollars. We are at war, and if you are a patriot you will close this case'. My conversation with Poroshenko was in a phone call. It was after we started seizing Burisma assets in Ukraine when Poroshenko called me and said 'listen, this all has to stop already. Joe Biden's temper is overflowing. This seizing of Burisma assets was the last straw.'"

Mr. Zlochevsky was laundering money Obtained assets by corrupt acts bribery Mr. Zlochevsky removed approximately twenty three million US dollars out of Ukraine without permission While seated as the Minister he approved two addition entities to receive permits for gas exploration Mr. Zlochevsky was the owner of two secret companies that were part of Burisma Holdings and gave those companies permits which made it possible for him to profit while he was the sitting Minister.

"Mr. Lutsenko went on to explain that there is a unit called Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) which has under its purview National Anticorruption Bureau Ukraine (NABU) which investigates corruption cases that involved public figures from Mayors upward. He stated that the current US Ambassador protects SAP and NABU," adding "His office has absolutely no control over SAP or NABU and can't even ask what they are working on however they fall under his "control."

The Ukrainian prosecutor Joe Biden got fired by threatening to withhold vital US financial aid says that- a natural gas firm owned by a notoriously corrupt oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to sit on its board.The fired prosecutor, Victor Shokin, sat down with OAN News and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to explain what happenedIn January, Shokin told Giuliani and others that removed at Biden's request while he was investigating Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources who. According to Shokin:Shokin's successor, Yuriy Lutsenko,such as Burisma and Zlochevsky.Of note,who was the Deputy Chief to the Mission in Ukraine."Lutsenko also explained that, and wasaccording to the report.