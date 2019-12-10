The fired prosecutor, Victor Shokin, sat down with OAN News and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to explain what happened when former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko told him to stop investigating Burisma:
"Yes, that's what he told me. He came to me and said, 'you are a patriot of Ukraine, we need this billion dollars. We are at war, and if you are a patriot you will close this case'. My conversation with Poroshenko was in a phone call. It was after we started seizing Burisma assets in Ukraine when Poroshenko called me and said 'listen, this all has to stop already. Joe Biden's temper is overflowing. This seizing of Burisma assets was the last straw.'"
In January, Shokin told Giuliani and others that he was removed at Biden's request while he was investigating Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources who. According to Shokin:
- Mr. Zlochevsky was laundering money
- Obtained assets by corrupt acts bribery
- Mr. Zlochevsky removed approximately twenty three million US dollars out of Ukraine without permission
- While seated as the Minister he approved two addition entities to receive permits for gas exploration
- Mr. Zlochevsky was the owner of two secret companies that were part of Burisma Holdings and gave those companies permits which made it possible for him to profit while he was the sitting Minister.
"Mr. Lutsenko went on to explain that there is a unit called Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) which has under its purview National Anticorruption Bureau Ukraine (NABU) which investigates corruption cases that involved public figures from Mayors upward. He stated that the current US Ambassador protects SAP and NABU," adding "His office has absolutely no control over SAP or NABU and can't even ask what they are working on however they fall under his "control."Of note, NABU was established in October 2014 "by Mr. George Kent who was the Deputy Chief to the Mission in Ukraine."
Lutsenko also explained that a $900,000 payment was made to Biden's consulting firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC for consulting fees, and was for "services rendered for lobbying by Joe Biden," according to the report.