No Agreement on Post-INF Limitations

Mutual Non-Involvement

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously shared that he had discussed the fate of the bilateral treaty New START, set to expire soon, with his American counterpart Donald Trump during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan in 2019, but added that what will happen with it remains unknown.Russia is ready to consider proposals on a new nuclear disarmament treaty made by US President Donald Trump in his conversation with Vladimir Putin on 3 May, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The source also stated that Moscow proposed to make a joint statement with Washington in a bid to prevent a possible nuclear war from breaking out, but only heard excuses in response."If it is possible, then the US will be able to quickly re-arm those delivery methods with 1,200 nuclear warheads. Taking Washington's position on extending the New START treaty beyond February 2021 into consideration, this also sparks concerns regarding strategic stability [in the world]", the source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The diplomat stated that Washington and Moscow failed to reach an agreement on imposing a moratorium on deploying missiles, previously banned by the INF. According to the ministry's source the US signalled its intention to deploy such missiles in Asia "allegedly to deter China", whilst also not ruling out their deployment in Europe - something that Russia suggested to avoid in exchange for not deploying such armaments itself.The source in the Russian ministry believes such a step could have helped to "overcome the mutual lack of trust" currently plaguing relations between the two states, but Moscow received a negative answer to its offer.Since Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential race, the US has been accusing Russia of trying to meddle in its elections , while failing to present any credible proof to the public. Moscow has repeatedly denied such claims with President Putin noting that the US is not a country, whose elections can simply be meddled in.