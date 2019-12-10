© REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Uber has published its first safety report detailing the number of serious crimes committed by both drivers and riders that use the platform. "The numbers are jarring and hard to digest," the firm's chief legal officer said.In addition to sexual assaults of varying severity,. There was no information provided from the 65 countries outside the US where the ridesharing platform operates."While these reports are rare, every report represents an individual who came forward to share an intensely painful experience," Uber wrote. "Even one report is one too many."Riders accounted for nearly half of the accused parties in the five most serious sexual assault categories in the report, which ranges from inappropriate touching or kissing to non-consensual penetration.The company claims that all the incidents combined represent just 0.0002 percent of Uber's 1.3 billion rides in the US last year."The numbers are jarring and hard to digest," Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, said in an interview. "What it says is that Uber is a reflection of the society it serves."Uber rival Lyft is facing a class-action lawsuit from dozens of women alleging they were sexually assaulted during rides arranged through the service. Both Uber and Lyft have struggled recently amid bad press, with both staging poorly-performing initial public stock offerings. Uber posted a quarterly loss of $1.2 billion in November.