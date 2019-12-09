tulsi
2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) commemorated the death of Beatles member John Lennon on Sunday with a video of her singing the music legend's hit "Imagine," co-written by Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono.

A three-minute video posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon shows Gabbard in the back of her campaign bus alongside her husband, who sings the song with Gabbard while playing a ukulele.

Sunday marks 39 years since Lennon's murder in New York City by Mark David Chapman. Many Twitter users took to the platform on Sunday to post Lennon's song lyrics in honor of the musician's memory, with "Imagine" being a top choice for many fans.

Gabbard appeared at Democratic primary debates throughout the summer and fall but has yet to qualify for the upcoming debate, set for Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

She previously feuded with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, who suggested in an interview that the Hawaii Democrat was the favorite candidate for the Russian government in 2020.