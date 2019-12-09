Society's Child
Tulsi Gabbard commemorates John Lennon's passing by singing 'Imagine'
John Bowden
The Hill
Sun, 08 Dec 2019 20:17 UTC
The Hill
Sun, 08 Dec 2019 20:17 UTC
A three-minute video posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon shows Gabbard in the back of her campaign bus alongside her husband, who sings the song with Gabbard while playing a ukulele.
Sunday marks 39 years since Lennon's murder in New York City by Mark David Chapman. Many Twitter users took to the platform on Sunday to post Lennon's song lyrics in honor of the musician's memory, with "Imagine" being a top choice for many fans.
Gabbard appeared at Democratic primary debates throughout the summer and fall but has yet to qualify for the upcoming debate, set for Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
She previously feuded with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, who suggested in an interview that the Hawaii Democrat was the favorite candidate for the Russian government in 2020.
Behold a Pale Horse
Quote of the Day
Each of us tend to think we see things as they are, that we are objective. But this is not the case. We see the world, not as it is, but as we are - or as we are conditioned to see it.
- Stephen. R. Covey
Recent Comments
Apologies Sott. I was only sharing compassion and sharing an awesome holiday cheer video.
What are they gonna do? Fine you?
I hope she doesn't get suicided
It turns out there is a dispute within the US govt over whether to label this one a 'terror attack'. Being Saudi Arabia, there's obviously a lot...
Why in the hell is Ghislaine Maxwell walking free?