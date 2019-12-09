© AFP / Brendan Smialowski
Russia has been handed a four-year ban from major sporting events, including the Olympics and football World Cup, after the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved sanctions on Monday.
Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 12-member WADA Executive Committee voted unanimously
for measures against Russia earlier recommended by the organization's Compliance Committee.
The move comes after Russia was alleged to have manipulated data provided to WADA from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory in January, which Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) chief Yuri Ganus later agreed to be true.
The data was handed over as part of the reinstatement terms for RUSADA after a three-year exile over claims of state-sponsored doping, which Russia has consistently denied.
RUSADA was again declared non-compliant on Monday and will be suspended for a four-year period, meaning the Russian flag will not fly at the next two Olympic Games
as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a signatory to the WADA Code.
The Russian flag will also not be allowed at the next football World Cup in Qatar in 2022, should Russia qualify for the finals, as well as world championships in other sports.
However, Russia has avoided the 'blanket ban' called for in some quarters, as athletes not implicated in any doping accusations will be free to compete at events as neutrals.
It has already been reported that the UEFA European Championships - four games of which will be held in St. Petersburg - and the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, held in the same city, will be unaffected by the latest WADA measures as they are continental events.
Major doping allegations involving Russia first broke out after it topped the medal table at the 2014 Olympics on home soil in Sochi.
A probe, headed by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, was launched into claims that Russia had operated a state-sponsored doping campaign, although no definitive proof of the allegations has ever been provided.
RUSADA was initially declared non-compliant in November 2015, while the Russian track-and-field team faced a blanket ban from the 2016 Rio Summer Games.
Russian athletes were only allowed to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang under neutral status, although the IOC lifted its ban on the country as the Games came to a close.
Other prominent figures, including President Vladimir Putin, have acknowledged that the country made mistakes with its anti-doping program, not least in appointing Grigory Rodchenkov as head of the Moscow laboratory.
Rodchenkov remained in charge of the laboratory despite receiving psychiatric care. He fled to the US along with several colleagues, turning whistleblowers as the claims against Russia emerged.
Independent experts in Russia recently concluded that the Moscow anti-doping laboratory database was tampered with during at least a six-month period, between November 2015 and June 2016, by Rodchenkov and other colleagues when they were already in the US.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the biggest champions of stringent measures against Russia has been Travis Tygart, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He has called for a ban on all Russian athletes
from competition, even as neutrals.
Russian high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene, among others, has condemned Tygart, given that US sports has faced its fair share of doping scandal in recent times, while many of the country's major leagues are not even covered by the WADA Code.
After the latest news, Russian athletes across all sports will now wait anxiously to see how widely the WADA sanctions are implemented.
Comment:
There has been a swift, negative reaction immediately after news broke across the Russian sports landscape. Russian high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene remarked
that what happened was a "disgrace." Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov made it clear
that they will challenge the WADA decision with the top international sports court and points out that the WADA decision contradicts the IOC charter:
"The decision from WADA is contrary to the IOC [International Olympic Committee] Charter. Sanctions against members of the Russian Olympic Committee and sanctions against the flag and anthem.
"The charter clearly states that athletes perform under the flag of their country. There are no sanctions for the ROC [Russian Olympic Committee], so the issue is for consideration by CAS."
The relative good news is that Russian athletes are not banned
from competing, they just cannot wear the Russian flag or play the anthem at the medal ceremony. That seems to be the main purpose behind the ban. It's not that the players are cheating, there is no evidence and if there were, they athletes themselves would be banned. No, the West clearly wants to remove all Russian insignia and culture from international sporting events and this is there way to do that. It's actually quite sad and pathetic, since this is the only place where the US-led consortium conspiring against Russia can actually beat the Russians. No longer able to compete in international diplomacy and areas of military conflict, they react like a 10-year-old who got beat by their little brother.
Ice hockey legend Viacheslav Fetisov is worried
that the ban will destroy Russian sport and take years to recover from. That seems a little hyperbolic. The Russians are resilient and smart, they will survive just fine.
There is a bit of a silver lining, as WADA admits
that the ruling could be overturned if Russia submits "full and untampered data." Don't hold your breath there as the PTB that are holding WADA's puppet strings have no interest in fairness or truth.
FIFA is confused
why WADA is meddling in their sports event, as the decision over who plays in the most popular sporting event in the world does not fall within WADA's jurisdiction. But since the plan is to erase Russia from international sports, WADA is flexing its muscles and obviously attempting to force FIFA to fall in line. Considering Russia's hosting of the 2018 was universally commended and spectators came away from Sochi singing Russia's praises, this should not be a surprise but again reveals the pettiness of the West.
Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev made it clear what is going on by calling the decision
an example of ant-Russian hysteria in the West:
"The fact that such decisions are taken repeatedly - and often in relation to the athletes who have already been punished one way or another - suggests that this is the continuation of the anti-Russian hysteria, which has already got into a chronic form."
An international sports lawyer, Dr. Lucien W. Valloni, remarked
that he hoped there would be a much more balanced handling of the case than what happened previously
"We can only hope that this time the report is more balanced. But the last time it was not like that. It was a procedure where even witnesses from Russia were not heard.
"What I fear is that innocent athletes will have to live with a very bad decision in the end."
The IOC allowed Russia to compete at the 2016 Olympics, but the paralympics association issued a blanket ban on Russian competitors, which Valloni called "absolutely a catastrophe."
"This was against human rights, to [impose a] collective punishment without proving that a single athlete had made a mistake"
