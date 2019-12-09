© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

China begins to close its nation to preserve resources to survive the Grand Solar Minimum now requiring by 2021 all PC and Software must be China made, no more imports. Billionaire mega yacht sales plunge indicating an imminent recession. Subliminal messages in hyper-inflated currency where a banana will cost $120,000. Greg Allison explains what the Voyager space craft experienced crossing into interstellar space.