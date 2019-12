Suspicious Cancer Deaths

Dark Side of the Self-Help Group

For years, Keith Raniere, who is to be sentenced next year on several charges, ran the successful self-help group Nxivm, which had numerous supporters, including the billionaire Bronfman family. However, it was revealed that the organisation was, in fact, a despotic sex cult. New allegations suggest that the Nxivm boss is behind several murders.The leader of the now- infamous New York-based self-help group Nxivm, Keith Raniere, has been linked to the mysterious deaths of four women connected to his group, the TV special "The Lost Women of NXIVM" reports. As the cult's former publicist Frank Parlato insists, Kristin Snyder, Barbara Jeske, Gina Hutchinson, and Pamela Cafritz passed away under suspicious circumstances between 2002 and 2016.The death of two women, 33-year-old Hutchinson and Snyder, were ruled as suicides by gunshot and drowning, respectively. But as Parlato says, they talked about their sexual relationships with the guru shortly before their deaths. Incidentally, Raniere was claiming to be celibate around that time.the insider revealed,The two other women, 63-year-old Jeske and 57-year-old Cafritz, died from cancer in 2014 and 2016, respectively.. The coincidence prompted the accuser to suspect that the cult boss might have poisoned the deceased women.", Parlato noted, concluding that it was possible that Raniere poisoned themRaniere, who had a biochemistry degree, is said to have completely controlled the property and the women.", Parlato said.Apart from interviews with insiders, the special features a video said to be filmed by a then-follower. It allegedly shows the cult boss saying: "Here's the thing. I've had people killed because of my beliefs — or because of their beliefs".The allegations brought up in the feature are rejected by Raniere's legal team."Keith didn't kill anyone. That is an insult to real forensic investigation as well as to the people who have passed away", his lawyer Marc Agnifilo said.Raniere, whose group was exposed as a destructive sex cult a couple of years ago, where women were being abused, forced to have sex with him, and being branded on their genitals, has already been convicted for sex trafficking and possession of child pornography and is awaiting sentencing next year.