Flood waters run over Interstate 90, two miles west of Mt. Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 12.
© Mike Deinert
As damages from the flooding in US Midwest surpass $5.3 billion -- affecting farmers across the nation -- and more flooding is expected in 2020, it is time to step back and take stock of what is happening. The war on farmers -- the war on our food -- is a silent war with quiet weapons, meaning we must work to SEE what is going on: farm after farm lost. Christian makes it real.


