Detectives said the couple's car was found a mile from where the bodies were found, the television station reported.
The bodies were found outside a private property on land along Old Route 66, KTVK reported.
Mike Haas and Diane Haas were heading out of their Ash Fork home when they noticed two figures in their yard, KNXV reported.
"(Mike) wondered if they were sleeping, so he got out and yelled at them and they didn't respond," Diane Haas told the television station.
"I said,'Sir, sir!' And of course they didn't respond," Mike Haas told KNXV. "It became pretty obvious pretty quick, their skin color and other details, that they were deceased. So we immediately called 911 and made sure not to touch anything."
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate, the television station reported.