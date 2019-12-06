© NOAA



The water levels now also have three other wet years in the very recent past.

It should be no surprise that Michigan has had abundant precipitation over the past year. The Great Lakes water levels are a good sign of the above-average precipitation. Now NOAA has given us the numbers on just how much precipitation has fallen across Michigan.First, there are two different calendars to track precipitation amounts. A common timeframe used for water from precipitation is called a "water year," which runs from Nov. 1 of one year to Oct. 31 of the next year. A water year is often used because some of the snow that falls in November and December isn't melted and released into the soil until the next spring. The other calendar for precipitation is simply a Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 timeframe.What I like about this data is it's not just one measurement point.The water year of Nov. 1, 2018 to Oct. 31, 2019 beat the old record in 1986 by 0.44″ of precipitation.If we look at the calendar year wetness, 2019 is on pace to possibly set a new record.The graph above shows the statewide average amount of precipitation through the end of October. You can see so far through October, Michigan has easily had its wettest year since records started in 1901.Michigan's November and December have to total an average of 3.79″ of precipitation for a new statewide calendar precipitation record.