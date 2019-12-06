© AFP



two years' rainfall fell in one day

At least 280 people have been killed and more than 2.8 million others affected by unusually heavy rainfall and flooding in eastern Africa, the UN humanitarian agency said on Thursday.The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said homes, infrastructure and livelihoods have been destroyed and damaged in the hardest-hit areas, and the risk of communicable diseases including cholera is rising."Primarily driven by the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD),Roads and bridges were damaged, hampering effective humanitarian response efforts in affected areas., causing flash"In many areas, the floods are coming on the back of consecutive droughts, while in others people impacted by the floods are also suffering from conflict and violence," said OCHA. "As families struggle to cope with these compounding and complex shocks, there is a high risk of their adopting negative coping mechanisms, including school drop-out and early marriage," it warned.According to OCHA,including an estimated 370 000 who have been displaced and 17 killed. In South Sudan, where 908 000 people have been affected since June, the flooding has submerged entire communities, destroyed or rendered inaccessible basic services and markets, and caused crop losses which will result in an early start of the lean season in January.In Burundi, it said, 3100 people were affected by torrential rains in Munyinga province, while in Uganda, flooding and landslides have impacted at least 12 districts, including Bundibugyo district, where more than 4000 people were affected.Source: Xinhua