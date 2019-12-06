Earth Changes
World Snow Wrap, December 6 - Huge snow totals again in California, more snow in Europe and Japan
MountainWatch
Fri, 06 Dec 2019 13:42 UTC
USA
The Sierras are renowned for big storm totals and the past week is a very good example, from zero snow a week ago to seven-day totals of one to 2.4metres on the upper mountains, Kirkwood in California with the top reading. Not surprisingly, avalanche danger is high and mountain ops teams have been working hard to manage the snow and get more lifts and terrain open at all the Tahoe resorts for the weekend. There is a break in the storm action now, but not for long with another strong storm set to deliver 30-95cms for California from Friday night through to Sunday. Mammoth is looking good for 45cms at the base and double that up high, which will lead to more terrain opening over the next week.
JAPAN
Still only limited terrain open in Japan, but there have been some good snowfalls this week in Hokkaido and Honshu with Niseko receiving 76cms in the past week including another another 25cms last night. There are now nine lifts open in Niseko with more expected over the next few days and there is another 20-25cms forecast over the weekend. Rusutsu is faring pretty well and has a good amount of terrain open with lifts operating on all three "mountains" which are now inter-connected and there have been some excellent powder turns available this week. Furano received similar amounts this week, including a big 40cms overnight on Dec 3-4. Lifts opened there on November 23 and Lucy Morrell has started her Furano snow reports, so check them out for daily updates.
CANADA
It has been cold with light to moderate snowfalls in Canada over the past week, resorts in British Columbia receiving 5-20cms of snow, but there were good falls of 20-30cms in Alberta. Whistler Backcomb opened last weekend and has had 14cms over the past seven days, but they're still waiting for the big season-starter storm to get more terrain open. Big White and Silverstar also opened last weekend and Sun Peaks opens tomorrow, albeit on limited terrain. Snowfalls are expected for the Coast Mountains over the next week and Whistler Blackcomb could receive 25cms at mid-mountain and above over the next three day and there is another storm due mid-week.
EUROPE
After a very snowy November for much of the European Alps, December has continued the trend with some areas of the western and southern Alps experiencing moderate to heavy snowfalls over the past week. Courchevel in France reported a healthy seven-day total of 104cms, perfect timing as the resort's opening day is tomorrow.