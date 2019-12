© Wikipedia



University of Michigan researchers have discovered that oxidative stress experienced early in life increases subsequent stress resistance later in life.Examining a type of roundworm called C. elegans, U-M scientists Ursula Jakob and Daphne Bazopoulou found that worms that produced more oxidants during development lived longer than worms that produced fewer oxidants. Their results are published in the journal Nature.Researchers have long wondered what determines variability in lifespan , says Jakob, a professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology.That other stochastic — or random — factors might be involved becomes clear in the case of, Jakob says.Jakob said. "The question then is, what is it, apart from genetics and environment, that is causing this big difference in lifespan?"Jakob and Bazopoulou, a postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the paper, found one part of the answer when they discovered thatReactive oxygen species, or ROS, are oxidants that every air-breathing organism produces. ROS are closely associated with aging: the oxidative damage they elicit are what many anti-aging creams claim to combat. Bazopoulou and Jakob discovered that instead of having a shorter lifespan, worms that produced more ROS during development actually lived longer.Bazopoulou said.To do this, Bazopoulou sorted thousands of C. elegans larvae according to the oxidative stress levels they have during development. By separating worms that produced large amounts of ROS from those that produced little amounts of ROS, she showed thatThe researchers found that the temporary production of ROS during development caused changes in the histone modifier early in the worm's life. How these changes persist throughout life and how they ultimately affect and extend lifespan is still unknown."The general idea that early life events have such profound, positive effects later in life is truly fascinating. Given the strong connection between stress, aging and age-related diseases , it is possible that early events in life might also affect the predisposition for age-associated diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease," Jakob said.Next, the researchers want to figure out what key changes are triggered by these early-life events. Understanding this might allow scientists to develop lifespan-extending interventions that work at later stages in life.