Australia's record lowest Summer daily-max temperature has just been broken, as reported by www.weatherzone.com.au.

A brutal Antarctica air-mass blasted southeastern Australia during the opening days of summer, pumping deep snow into parts of Tasmania, Victoria and NSW, as well as limiting temperatures to as much as 15C below the seasonal average.

On Tuesday, December 03, Thredbo Top Station's highest recording was a mere -1.0C (30.2F) — this was Australia's lowest summer daily maximum temperature of all time, busting the -0.8C (30.6F) measured at Mount Buller on Dec 25, 2006 (approaching the historically deep solar minimum of cycle 23).

Furthermore, an overnight low of -4.0C (24.8F) was observed at Tasmania's Mount Wellington early Wednesday morning, Australia's lowest summer temperature in four years.

This week's record-breaking polar outbreak was due to a disturbance in the jet stream. The westerly winds flowing between Australia and Antarctica were positioned further north than usual for the time of year. This displacement was a flow-on effect of a phenomenon called 'sudden stratospheric warming' which occurs high above the polar regions (both north and south).

Periods of low solar activity have been correlated to such disturbances in the jet stream. The stream's usual tight ZONAL flow is weakened during relative solar shutdowns and reverts to more of a wavy MERIDIONAL one. This wavy flow has the affect of driving Arctic air southwards in the northern hemisphere, and pulling Antarctic air northwards in the southern hemisphere.

To put it simply, low solar activity is returning polar cold to the regions where us humans reside, and as NASA has recently pointed out, we're currently headed into what will likely be the weakest solar cycle of the past 200 years.

Serving as further evidence, the month of November was historically chilly in SE Australia.

As @IceAgeWatch writes on Twitter: "Victoria and Tasmania has been freezing all November ... I have never seen it this cold in November/early-December. Falls Creek [a resort town in NE Victoria] was 4.5C colder than average for November."

The mainstream media is obsessed with heat and wildfires, and has blinded itself to the real threat — the ever-descending COLD brought on by historically low solar activity:

