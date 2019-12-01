© Lambeth Palace Library/Getty Images

© Lambeth Palace Library



Messy handwriting

© Lambeth Palace Library



Elizabeth I's Translation of Tacitus is published on 29 November 2019 in the Review of English Studies.

A manuscript written by Queen Elizabeth I has been discovered after lying unnoticed for more than a century.A literary historian from the University of East Anglia made the startling find in Lambeth Palace Library in London.He turned detective to piece together a series of clues to establish that the queen was the author of the writings.The work is a translation of a book in which the Roman historian Tacitus wrote of the benefits of monarchical rule.It wasHe established it was written on a very specific kind of paper, which had "gained special prominence" in the Tudor Court in the 1590s.A further clue wasBut the clinching argument was the handwriting."The corrections made to the translation are a match for Elizabeth's late hand, which was, to put it mildly, idiosyncratic," said Dr Philo."The higher you are in the social hierarchy of Tudor England, the messier you can let your handwriting become. For the queen, comprehension is somebody else's problem."Dr Philo suggested the monarch might have been studying the text for guidance on how to rule.The translation is from Tacitus's history of the Roman Empire and traces the death of Augustus, the rise of the Emperor Tiberius and the centralisation of power in a single individual.Alternatively, the translation could just have been a hobby for a queen who is known to have enjoyed classical history.The manuscript has been at Lambeth since the 17th Century but it is the first time the author has been identified.