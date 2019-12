Trapped and terrified

Clamping up

Slippery Scalpel

Foreign Object

X-Ray Surprise

Off On The Wrong Foot

Drama Queen

Needle in a Haystack

Pounding headache

Lethal injection

Guilty conscience

Baby swap

Medical professionals help us live long, healthy lives. But sometimes their little mistakes can lead to some serious issues.From accidental intestinal cuttings to mixed up babies at the hospital, we think we may have heard everything now. And trust us, some of these images aren't for the fainthearted.Rom Houben suffered a near-fatal car crash that left him in a vegetative state - or so his doctors thought.For 23 years, Rom was stuck in hospital, listening as nurses did their daily rounds and his family visited. He couldn't move or speak to tell them he was conscious. All he could do was lie in bed, hoping someone would realise his brain was functioning.Now, using a special touchscreen computer and wheelchair, Rom can communicate with his loved ones in his hometown of Belgium. After three years of physiotherapy, he can even move a little., but now feels reborn.When Norbert Pohl, 61, woke from a simple operation to clear a blocked intestine, he suffered terrible pain.Shockingly,Norbert, from Duisburg in Germany,During a routine appendix removal, Bonnie Judge, 35, from Utah, was warned she had a mass on her colon, causing inflammation and blockage.Bonnie was booked in for another procedure, but her insides were so inflamed and squashed together,He didn't notice the mistake.It wasn't until Bonnie woke later and vomited black fluid that her doctor became worried.She went under the knife again and it was discovered her intestine was leaking bile.They were both traumatised by the error, whichthat made her self-esteem plummet.After suffering excessive bleeding during childbirth, Guo Qiaohong, 33, faced countless complications.She had chronic pain and thick liquid frequently seeped from her vagina.Scans seemed to show that everything was slowly healing, but Guo's pain continued., Guo was in the shower when she felt something strange Peeking at her privates, she tugged on a strange object.The First People's Hospital of Lianyungang in China, where Guo gave birth, promised to pay her in damages and move the nurse, who'd made the blunder, to a different department.Meagan Bechtold was 27 years old when she came down with a niggling cough.She went to the doctor three times within a few months.At first, the doctors thought she had a cold.Then, they thought it was allergies. Finally, Meagan was diagnosed with bronchitis - but when antibiotics failed to work, she was sent for an X-ray.A 13cm mass was found in Meagan's diaphragm - she had Hodgkin's lymphoma , a type of cancer., in her hometown of Texas.Tarlan Mamedova, 87, had gangrene in her left leg, which needed to be removed.Her right leg was riddled with atherosclerosis, a build-up of plaque in the arteries, but with treatment her doctors hoped she'd recover.Unfortunately,The elderly woman was left without any legs at all, as both were amputated at the top of her thighs.When Scottish mum Demi Bane's four-year-old daughter, Karis Cochrane, suffered excruciating stomach pain, she took her to the doctor.But, with docs insisting Karis was simply constipated and dehydrated.Finally, with the child still in pain, they returned to hospital and Demi put her foot down. She refused to leave until doctors did further tests.Shockingly,Docs admitted thatLuckily, with urgent treatment Karis recovered.Yu went to hospital to have her intra-uterine contraceptive removed.It was a simple procedure and seemed to go well.It had been used to administer anaesthetics in the Eastern Chinese hospital.Yu was furious, but tOne surgeon, Dr Lang, simply said she remembered removing the syringe, although she admitted that couldn't be proven.Bimla Nayyar, 81, was admitted to a Michigan hospital with a dislocated jaw.Doctors took a CT scan but, unbeknown to her,Bimla's surgeon had read the wrong scans and thought her patient had suffered a skull fracture and bleeding in her brain. Bimla was rushed into surgery, whereOnce docs realised her brain was perfectly healthy, they hurriedly stitched her back together.Richard Smith, 79, was admitted to hospital after he experienced shortness of breath during a routine dialysis session.He had an upset tummy as well and was prescribed an antacid which was supposed to help neutralise his stomach acid and ease the nausea.Sadly,. In high doses, pancuronium is used during lethal injections.His wife, who he'd been married to for 55 years in Miami, Florida, was inconsolable.When British couple Joanne and Robin Harman welcomed their son, Ben, into the world they were overjoyed.A paediatrician checked him over and gave them the green light to take their healthy baby home.But what the doctor failed to notice was that Ben's blood sugar levels were dangerously low.Shortly after leaving the hospital, the newborn suffered seizures.Joanne and Robin rushed him to emergency, and doctors administered glucose to save him.However, although he'd survived, he'd already suffered serious brain damage.Shocked, Joanne and Robin sought legal advice, and the National Health Service Trust surrendered medical notes that proved docs had failed to treat Ben's low blood sugar.The family received one of the biggest medical negligence payouts in history, believed to be around $35 million.But that's exactly what happened when Zoya Tuganova's fair-skinned baby was given to the wrong family.For three decades, Zoya was certain the daughter she'd taken home, who she named Katya, wasn't her own.Finally, Katya decided to investigate the claims and found she'd been switched at birth by the hospital.The two girls had been born by caesarean and the nurses got them mixed up.Zoya's biological daughter, Liliya (aka Lucia), had grown up in poverty.Now, Zoya, Liliya and Katya are trying to make up for lost time.