Sat, 30 Nov 2019 17:06 UTC
. . . But perhaps you missed that story when it ran in the controlled corporate media last month. Maybe that's because the New York Times went with the headline "Tech Giants Shift Profits to Avoid Taxes. There's a Plan to Stop Them."
And maybe you missed it when the global government put out its press release announcing its intentions in October. Maybe that's because the globalists are hiding behind the moniker "The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development" (OECD) and titled their document announcing the scheme "Secretariat Proposal for a 'Unified Approach' under Pillar One."
In fact, you could be forgiven for missing this story given the way it has been non-announced and un-reported. "Secretariat Proposal for a 'Unified Approach' under Pillar One"? What does that hodgepodge of bureaucratic gobbledygook even mean?
If you're like 99.9% of the public, those words, when presented without context, would mean absolutely nothing to you. And if you're like 99.99% of the public you probably dozed off just reading that title. (And if you think that's bad, just wait until you get to the action-packed, informative first sentence of the document's introduction: "The tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy were identified as one of the main areas of focus of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action Plan, leading to the 2015 BEPS Action 1 Report.")
Yes, the most important and horrific pieces of legislation are presented to the public under false cover, either by naming it the opposite of what it is — USA FREEDOM Act, anyone? — or by giving it an incomprehensible and thoroughly uninteresting title and spelling it out in impenetrable legalese.
So what's the real story here, and what does it mean for the future of free humanity? Let's roll up our sleeves and find out, shall we?
First things first: Yes, Virginia, there is a global government. The trick is that the globalists don't refer to it as "global government." Instead, they have split it up into a number of disparate but interlocking organizations that cooperate and coordinate actions at a number of different levels in various economic, financial and political spheres.
There's the World Trade Organization. The IMF and World Bank and the BIS and the FSB. The United Nations. The G7 and the G20. The BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The World Economic Forum. Bilderberg and the CFR and the Royal Institute for International Affairs. The Council of the Americas. And seemingly a million other organizations, including the OECD.
In this case, the OECD has been handed the "global tax" football by the G20. Picture it this way: The G20 is quarterbacking and they want to get the ball to the OECD to run it up the field. Quarterback G20 hands it off to "The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS," which then passes it to the Task Force on the Digital Economy. Unless you're watching closely, you won't even know who has the ball. But you don't have to watch very carefully to tell that all these organizations are just different players on the same team: Team Globalist. And the ball is about to be run into the end zone.
OK, enough metaphor. Here's the point: the G20 and the OECD have been pushing to implement a global taxation regime under the guise of — as the venerable NYTputs it — "prevent[ing] large multinational companies like Apple, Facebook and Amazon from avoiding taxes by shifting profits between countries."
It's a classic Problem - Reaction - Solution set up that will lead us inevitably into the maw of the globalist beast.
Problem - Tech giants are shifting their profit sources to countries with lower tax rates.
Reaction - The public, already mad at Big Tech in particular and the corporate fat cats in general, clamor for someone to come along and enforce stricter rules to stop these multinational companies from acting multinationally.
Solution - The global government will save us all with a global tax net!
But as you might have guessed, this isn't just about Big Tech and multinationals. The G20 and the OECD have been working for years now to get the ball rolling on building out the infrastructure for a total global taxation grid.
This process traces back to the US and its implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) back in 2010. At the time, FATCA was touted as a way for the IRS to sink its claws into all those pesky international tax evaders. As was pointed out at the time, FATCA essentially ended any pretense of bank secrecy, requiring all foreign financial institutions to disclose any information they had on holdings by US persons. It took a few years, but by 2013 a number of states had signed on to the deal (yes, even Switzerland) and began opening up their banks' books to inspection by the IRS. This was followed up by the launch of an IRS-run "International Data Exchange" in 2015, making it easier than ever for subservient vassal states to spill the financial beans on anyone in Uncle Sam's crosshairs.
When the G20 saw how well all this was working, they wanted in on the action. At the September 2013 G20 Summit in Russia they provided the mandate for the OECD to form its own body to look into a reciprocal data-sharing agreement between the 36 OECD signatories. In 2016, the OECD concluded negotiations on the predictably eye-wateringly boringly titled "Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting" which led to a mandate from the 2017 G20 Summit for a task force to issue an interim report on the digitalization of the economy that led to further rounds of meetings and negotiations that led to this latest "Public consultation document."
Clear as mud? I thought so. And that's the point.
The global government is not going to step out from behind the curtain and admit that there's a global government in the process of slotting a global tax grid into place. No, you can rest assured that when they finally do pull back the curtain, the whole thing will be done. A fait accompli. And you won't be able to complain because it all took place right there in plain sight. How on earth did you not see it?
Let's be clear: This is not the end of the story. This story is still very much in the process of unfolding. And even when and if this OECD task force does manage to get some version of its proposed global minimum corporate tax rate in place, this will not be used to issue a global tax ID to everyone on the planet and get them on the grid the next day.
No, this process will take years to reach that end goal. But therein lies the danger. This is a war of attrition being waged in stealth from behind a smokescreen of bureaucracy and legalese. And not on person in a thousand even knows it's happening.