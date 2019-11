© Reuters / Polizia di Stato Handout



Police raids across Italy have exposed alleged efforts by ultranationalist militants to form a modern-day Nazi Party, making over a dozen arrests and uncovering a cache of military-grade firearms, explosives, and Nazi memorabilia.The weapons captured in the raids include military-style and hunting rifles, pistols, knives and even a crossbow. Police did not specify what type of explosives were found.- who police said went by the moniker of "Hitler's Sergeant Major." A search of her home found anti-Semitic propaganda literature and items bearing swastikas.A 26-year-old Sicilian woman was also among the 19 suspects taken into custody. She reportedly spoke at a right-wing conference in Portugal last August about how to unify "National Socialist movements" across Europe, and once won an online "Miss Hitler" beauty contest.In addition to the arsenal of weapons, searches of the suspects' homes also yielded political pamphlets denouncing left-leaning MPs, including Emanuele Fiano, a high-profile figure in Italy's Jewish community and the son of a Holocaust survivor.In July, another police operation against a similar underground Nazi group found ultranationalists fighting in Ukraine , uncovering a sizable stockpile of weapons, including a French-made air-to-air missile. It is unclear whether the two groups are related in any way.