A Russian envoy rejoiced at a diplomatic breakthrough that allowed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to make history by drastically expanding its blacklist of the world's deadliest toxins.Members of The Hague-based OPCW have unanimously backed amending the entity's lists of banned nerve agents for the first time since 1997."Fixing the problem with the lists was a positive thing," commented Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to the OPCW. "Russia and the United States have finally shown that our delegations have not forgotten how to negotiate," he added.Russia first suggested that the OPCW should add an array of Western-made chemicals to the ban lists back in 2018, but that proposal was fended off. Three Western nations - the US, the Netherlands and Canada - responded in kind, seeking to include Novichok - a chemical weapon purportedly used last year to poison Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.The OPCW Executive Board greenlighted the move, but it was blocked by Russia this September. Finally, it was decided to give a go-ahead to both proposals, resolving the diplomatic deadlock.