Puppet Masters
Baghdad blasts kill 6 as top Pentagon officials visit Iraq
RT
Tue, 26 Nov 2019 00:00 UTC
A motorcycle bomb in the northern Shaab district killed three and injured five on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Iraqi security and medical sources. Another two people died and six were hurt when a second motorcycle exploded in the nearby Bayaa district. An improvised explosive device killed one person and injured four in the Baladiyat district in eastern Baghdad.
The blasts come as John C. Rood, the under secretary of defense for policy, arrived in Iraq on Tuesday. Rood met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd-al-Mahdi and Defense Minister Najah al-Shammary in Baghdad, before heading up to Erbil for meetings with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was also in Iraq as part of his Middle East tour.
According to the Department of Defense, Rood reiterated the US "commitment to Iraq's security and sovereignty, and its support to the people of Iraq."
Iraq was invaded and occupied by the US in 2003, leading to an eight-year insurgency that claimed tens of thousands of lives. Though US forces had withdrawn by the end of 2011, they returned in 2014 to combat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists who claimed large parts of Iraq from the US-backed government.
Rood discussed further cooperation against IS with the Iraqis, the Pentagon said, even though the self-proclaimed caliphate has been declared eliminated several times over already, and its leader said to have been killed in Syria last month.
The latest explosions also come amid widespread discontent with economic conditions inside Iraq and perceived US meddling in Baghdad's internal affairs, which has drawn tens of thousands of demonstrators to the streets across the country. On November 16, a vehicle bomb detonated amid an anti-government protest, killing four people and injuring 20. No one claimed responsibility.
Comment: See also:
- Massoud Shadjareh: Iraqi protesters continue to die as demonstrations lose focus - 'demands are changing'
- Iraqi protesters now control strategic bridges, aim to seize the Green Zone
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
That looks like an 'explosion alright: maybe even an M-80 super firecracker. R.C.
As Edward Snowden wrote, “When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals.”
Trying to use the failed Darwinian theory of evolution to challenge the idea of evolution of consciousness cannot be done with any scholarly...
There is no hope of the medical industry being fully informed of diet related health issues whilst the Government is beholden to big pharma and...
This is what it means to be a true leader in a world of cooperation and communication and humanitarian aid where needed, where we are all brothers...
R.C.