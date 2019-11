© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko

Najah al-Shammari, the embattled Iraqi Defence Minister, is already under investigation for grant fraud in Sweden, where he's lived since 2009 ultimately acquiring citizenship in 2015.Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari is now being investigated for crimes against humanity by Swedish prosecutors, after he was earlier confirmed to be a Swedish citizen, the Prosecutor's Office reported The preliminary investigation is being led by Chamber Prosecutor Neela Frisell at the National Unit against International and Organised Crime and is "at a very early stage", according to the statement.The newspaper Aftonbladet subsequently reported that 52-year-old Najah al-Shammari is under investigation for war crimes under the Genocide and War Crimes Act.Exile Iraqis assumed that al-Shammari, who was named Iraqi Defence Minister in June,. According to Aftonbladet,. In response,Nevertheless, one person said of al-Shammari that he was "holding important office in a corrupt government that is carrying out a massacre against people who are exercising their rights under Iraqi law".In addition,​Al-Shammari came to Sweden in 2009 with a military record under Saddam Hussein. According to the news outlet Nyheter Idag, who came up with this scoop,Al-ShammariLastly, the, which was claimed to have sparked a marriage crisis.In response, al-Shammari threatened to sue Swedish and Arabic media for publishing "false information" and claimed to have hired a Swedish layer.Speculations about al-Shammari being a Swedish citizen first started circulating in Iraqi media in spring, which his party, al-Wataniya or the National Coalition, denied, describing him as a competent patriot. It is legal for Iraqis to have double citizenship unless they run for high-ranking government office.​Vårby, the Stockholm district where al-Shammari is registered as living, is labelled by the Swedish police as a "vulnerable" area marked by high levels of crime, unemployment and urban blight.