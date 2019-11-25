Social Media

Djibouti vue du ciel après les fortes pluies. pic.twitter.com/Hx4iJ8cOsK — Radio Télévision Djibouti (@rtdteledjibouti) November 23, 2019



La forte pluie cause de gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/fOJnz4dqZ1 — Radio Télévision Djibouti (@rtdteledjibouti) November 23, 2019



@WHO stand ready to support @MinSantedj and #Djibouti government to respond to the emergency situation due to the torrential rains affecting 🇩🇯 Over the last few days

WHO already pledged US$ 50000 and ordered medicines and supplies to cover the needs of up to 50000 people. pic.twitter.com/vgUPojsTpt — Dr Ahmed ZOUITEN (@DrAhmedZouiten) November 23, 2019



Nine people have died in floods in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti, after almost a year's worth of rain fell in 2 days. The Government of Djibouti has declared a state of emergency.News and information agency Agence Djiboutienne d'Information (ADI) said thatAccording to ADI, fatalities include five members of the same family who died when their house collapsed during the heavy rain. The tragedy occurred in Balbala, a southern suburb of Djibouti City, located west of the river Ambouli.The European Union activated its Copernicus emergency mapping service and one delineation map has already been produced. A DG ECHO regional rapid response expert has been deployed to Djibouti.