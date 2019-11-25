News and information agency Agence Djiboutienne d'Information (ADI) said that 140 mm of rain fell in 48 hours to 21 November, 2019. According to WMO figures, average yearly rainfall in the city is around 164 mm.
Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) reported that 9 people have died and 30,000 families have been affected. Flooding has damaged buildings and infrastructure. According to ADI, fatalities include five members of the same family who died when their house collapsed during the heavy rain. The tragedy occurred in Balbala, a southern suburb of Djibouti City, located west of the river Ambouli.
The European Union activated its Copernicus emergency mapping service and one delineation map has already been produced. A DG ECHO regional rapid response expert has been deployed to Djibouti.
Social Media
Djibouti vue du ciel après les fortes pluies. pic.twitter.com/Hx4iJ8cOsK— Radio Télévision Djibouti (@rtdteledjibouti) November 23, 2019
La forte pluie cause de gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/fOJnz4dqZ1— Radio Télévision Djibouti (@rtdteledjibouti) November 23, 2019
@WHO stand ready to support @MinSantedj and #Djibouti government to respond to the emergency situation due to the torrential rains affecting 🇩🇯 Over the last few days— Dr Ahmed ZOUITEN (@DrAhmedZouiten) November 23, 2019
WHO already pledged US$ 50000 and ordered medicines and supplies to cover the needs of up to 50000 people. pic.twitter.com/vgUPojsTpt