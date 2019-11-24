Indigenous deer herders in Siberia caused a rare congestion on a road when they had thousands of their animals cross it for about 20 minutes. Amused drivers seized the chance to film the unexpected procession.The footage, obtained by RT's Ruptly was taken by a local journalist, who was returning from a fishing trip. It shows a huge herd of deer running by as the reporter sits stuck in his car. So many animals were passing by that the clip had to be sped up considerably to show them all in under three minutes.The owners of the herd, who belong to the indigenous Nenets people, are seen riding snowmobiles at the rear. According to the journalist,Reindeer herding is a traditional occupation in several northern regions, including the Yamal-Nenets autonomous area, where the video was shot. It calls for a nomadic lifestyle, as the animals require regular migrations to new grazing areas.