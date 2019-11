Stanislav Belskiy Hunter-gatherers in west, farmers in east

Researchers at Helsinki and Turku universities mapping ancient Finno-Ugric ancestry say modern-day Finns carry genes from diverse populations living in the region of Finland during the Iron Age.They said they were able to reconstruct 103 complete mitochondrial genomes from archaeological bone samples, allowing them to trace maternal lineage. The samples were collected from burial sites across Finland and the Republic of Karelia, Russia.Scientists found that genes associated withThe SUGRIGE Finno-Ugric genome project said its study is the most extensive investigation to date focusing on the ancient DNA of people inhabiting the region of Finland."This indicates that the studied Iron Age populations have had an impact on the gene pool of contemporary Finns," Sanni Översti from Helsinki University's Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences, said in a statement.Professor Päivi Onkamo, who headed the study, said a lack of archaeological bone material has made it difficult to study ancient DNA in Finland. The acidic soil combined with annual freeze-thaw cycles have a detrimental effect on bone material, according to researchers.," she explained.