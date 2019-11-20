© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



As impeachment mania grips the US, Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelensky, who has found himself at the center of the seemingly never-ending political saga, was visibly annoyed when asked by a CNN reporter if he would launch an investigation over claims that former US Vice President Joe Biden had pressured a Ukrainian prosecutor to drop a corruption probe into the Burisma natural gas company where his son Hunter sat on the board."I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma," Zelensky told the reporter, according to Politico."We have our own country. We have our independence, we have our problems and questions. That's it."The ongoing impeachment inquiry is focused on whether US President Donald Trump offered Zelensky a "quid pro quo" of military aid in return for an investigation into Biden, as a way to damage the 2020 presidential contender.Trump himself has branded the charade a "phony Impeachment Witch Hunt."