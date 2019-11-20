© Reuters / Ammar Awad



It marked a reversal of America's longstanding legal opinion labeling them illegal since 1978.

The US decision to recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank as legal will aggravate the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Moscow stated, adding the US move will only further undermine the "already tense situation in Palestinian-Israeli relations."Russia's position remains unchanged, viewingRussian diplomats urged all parties to refrain from steps that could provoke a new escalation.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that Washington no longer views Israeli settlements in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law.The move triggered a massive condemnation, with Palestinians saying that the measure "endorses law of the jungle." UN for its part reiterated its point that the settlements are in breach of international law.