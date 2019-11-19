© Xinhua/Li Muzi



The Iranian foreign minister denounced U.S. expression of support for Iranian people as "shameful" and hypocritic, as Washington even bars delivery of food and medicines to elderly or sick Iranians.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced as "shameful" the U.S. intervention in Iranian internal affairs by supporting the rioters in the country, local media reported Tuesday."The regime that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation," Zarif was quoted by the official news agency IRNA as saying.Zarif said, referring to the suffocating sanctions on Iran restored by the U.S. since its unilateral exit from the Iranian nuclear deal in last year."A regime that bans food and medicine for the ordinary people, including the elderly and the sick Iranians, by economic terrorism can never show its disgraceful support for the Iranian people," Zarif said.The top Iranian diplomat also warned some European countries against supporting Iranian protesters who turned violent during the recent protests.Zarif said, referring to the Europe's failure to confront the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal.