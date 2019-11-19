Javad Zarif
Iranian FM Javad Zarif
The Iranian foreign minister denounced U.S. expression of support for Iranian people as "shameful" and hypocritic, as Washington even bars delivery of food and medicines to elderly or sick Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced as "shameful" the U.S. intervention in Iranian internal affairs by supporting the rioters in the country, local media reported Tuesday.

"The regime that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation," Zarif was quoted by the official news agency IRNA as saying.

He was reacting to the remarks made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who indicated on Saturday that Washington supports the Iranian protesters who clashed with security forces during protest against a gas price hike.

Pompeo "should first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation," Zarif said, referring to the suffocating sanctions on Iran restored by the U.S. since its unilateral exit from the Iranian nuclear deal in last year.

"A regime that bans food and medicine for the ordinary people, including the elderly and the sick Iranians, by economic terrorism can never show its disgraceful support for the Iranian people," Zarif said.

The top Iranian diplomat also warned some European countries against supporting Iranian protesters who turned violent during the recent protests.

The European countries "that are hiding behind their failure to stand up against the U.S. actions will be responsible for their dangerous acts," Zarif said, referring to the Europe's failure to confront the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal.

Protests erupted in about 100 cities and towns in Iran over the weekend, following a government decision to raise the fuel price. Some protesters clashed with security forces and vandalized public and private properties.