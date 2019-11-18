© Emil Salman



"advocate for safeguards for people's democratic freedoms in law enforcement surveillance scenarios and will not deploy facial recognition technology in scenarios that we believe will put these freedoms at risk."

US technology company Microsoft says it is investigatingMicrosoft, which is based near Seattle, Washington, said in a statement Friday that former US Attorney General Eric Holder would lead a team from law firm Covington & Burling to conduct the probe. Holder, the top US legal and law endorsement official under former President Barack Obama, was hired by Uber Technologies in 2017 to review claims of sexual harassment.AnyVision has come under scrutiny following reports by NBC News and Israeli media thatAnyVision has denied the reports, claiming its software was not used for surveillance and was deployed at border crossings for biometric identification.Microsoft announced facial recognition ethics principles last year, saying the company wouldIsrael has faced growing criticism and boycott in the West for its occupation and inhumane policies against the Palestinians.Since his election, US President Trump has taken a series of steps to increase American support for Israel, including recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's capital, as well as recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights.Among liberal Democrats, there is now almost an even split between those saying they sympathize with the Israeli side and the Palestinian one, according to a Gallup poll in February.