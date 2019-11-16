© Reuters/Edgard Garrido



"For the sake of democracy, if they don't want me to take part, I have no problem not taking part in new elections. I just wonder why there is so much fear of Evo."

"The United States had called the foreign minister (of Bolivia) to offer to send us a plane to take us where we wanted. I was sure it would be Guantanamo."

Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales saysMorales, who resigned under pressure from top military officials after weeks of opposition protests, said that he does not mind if the fresh presidential elections are held without him on the ballot. Morales told Reuters in an interview:Opposition senator Jeanine Anez, who declared herself "interim president" this week, has said that she would like to mend relations with Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) majority party, but would not welcome him as a presidential candidate again.Morales, who was accused of election fraud by opposition unhappy with the results of October presidential vote and was eventually forced into political asylum in Mexico, saidThat might not be that easy for him, though, asMeanwhile, thousands of supporters of the ousted president marched in support of him - and against the "interim" leader Anez - in La Paz. The demonstrations once again ended in fierce clashes between the demonstrators and the police that used tear gas.Speaking from Mexico City,This comes after his earlier remarks saying that he was forced out of his office in a coup and accusing the Organization of the American States (OAS) of acting "in the service of the North American empire."His interview comes asafter Caracas harshly condemned what it called a "coup d'état" in La Paz.The newly appointed Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric criticized Mexico for the high-profile reception it gave to Morales, which she said was incompatible with his asylum status.