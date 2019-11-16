O:H header
Any regular readers of Sott.net, Mercola.com, GreenMedInfo and a number of other alternative health news websites are no-doubt familiar with the fact that alternative health information is being censored, deranked or flatly banned by a number of Big Tech platforms. Google, Facebook, Wikipedia, Pinterest, even MailChimp have all been exposed recently for taking a firm stand against their user's freedom to have access to the health information they may wish to see.

Today we're joined again by Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info to give us the techie take on the nefarious agenda of Big Tech to control the information flow and steer public perception towards official consensus reality. We cover the latest whistleblower releases of Zach Vorhies, Dr. Robert Epstein and more.

It's a scary world, and one that is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate! Join us on this edition of Objective:Health where we cover the latest machinations of the technocracy!


